Home Top News Brussels starts a crisis with London and then retreats

Brussels starts a crisis with London and then retreats

Feb 01, 2021 0 Comments
Brussels starts a crisis with London and then retreats

Story – The European Commission was forced to step down this weekend. The export control mechanism he envisioned could have led to a return to the border between the two Irelands.

The European Commission is playing with the lives of millions of British pensioners. In the conflict between London and Brussels over vaccines, Boris Johnson Speaking of his opinion released the shocking argument. Qualification during a telephone transaction“Spice” With the support of a European executive, Ursula van der Leyen, The Prime Minister warned that pulling vaccine exports to Britain would threaten to give the elderly a second dose and thus put them at risk. Having said this, he sets a date for important weeks to come.

Also read:Vaccine Exports: Johnson Expresses ‘Serious Concerns’ to the EU

Since then, Minister of State Michael Cove He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture “We will pay for the goods”. But the damage has been done and Brussels’ incredible mistake will leave traces. In particular, the Commission has succeeded in provoking the anger of both by threatening to include Northern Ireland in its mechanism for restricting exports of vaccines produced in the EU.

This article is for subscribers only. You have 81% left to find.

Subscribe: 1st month

Can be canceled at any time

Already subscribed?
Login

READ  Actor Rick Moranis victim of unprovoked attack on camera in Manhattan - CBS New York

You May Also Like

Face Time Bourbon holds its crown at Vincent

Face Time Bourbon holds its crown at Vincent

Route - Le Team BikeExchange prêt pour les championnats d

Team Bike Exchange ready for Australian Championship

Yahoo Finance

London’s smallest house for sale for m 1 million

Ce trophée sera remis au vainqueur du Grand Prix d'Amérique

The Brix de America Cup is made in Sardai

Des photos de Bahia Quesnot trônent sur la cheminée de Matthieu, Chantal et Alain Lefebvre, ses éleveurs à Brix

Raised in the BRICS, Bahia Cusnot participates in his third BRICS de Amric

Australian Open> Party: "Australians have no advantage in their product"

Australian Open> Party: “Australians have no advantage in their product”

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *