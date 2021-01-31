Home World Tehran sharp against superpowers: Vienna agreement not negotiable! – News of sources

Tehran sharp against superpowers: Vienna agreement not negotiable! – News of sources

Jan 31, 2021 0 Comments
Tehran sharp against superpowers: Vienna agreement not negotiable! - News of sources

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday rejected any new talks or any changes to the participants in the 2015 Vienna Convention on the Iranian nuclear file, which ended with Tehran’s major powers, Reuters reported.

Tehran made the remarks after French President Emmanuel Macron said talks on the Vienna Agreement were too tight and included Saudi Arabia.

Also read: Disclosure: Adrian Strain-Chercel and Alexandre Rafila Subscribers to Giant Pfizer’s Money

“The nuclear deal is a multilateral international agreement ratified by UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The Islamic Republic has begun to enrich uranium to a higher level than set by the treaty – which limits its nuclear activities in exchange for lifting sanctions imposed by the international community – in retaliation for Donald’s withdrawal from the 2018 deal and re – imposition of sanctions.

Tehran wants to return to the deal after Joh Biden’s new administration guarantees that it will support the deal.

READ  Presidential Debate Commission adopts rules for disabling microphones | American News

You May Also Like

Ecuadorian President's plane crashes during US visit - News

Ecuadorian President’s plane crashes during US visit – News

A close friend of the Russian president says Putin owns the palace

A close friend of the Russian president says Putin owns the palace

All European countries, except the Vatican and Iceland, must be self-isolated after returning to the SPKC list.

All European countries, except the Vatican and Iceland, must be self-isolated after returning to the SPKC list.

Jill Biden plays a role in reuniting displaced families

Jill Biden plays a role in reuniting displaced families

Biden to sign order to expand refugee program in US

Biden to sign order to expand refugee program in US

L’humour d’un contrôleur SNCF dans un TGV fait le buzz (VIDEO)

The humor of an SNCF controller on a DGV causes a buzz (video)

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *