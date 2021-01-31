Tehran sharp against superpowers: Vienna agreement not negotiable! – News of sources

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday rejected any new talks or any changes to the participants in the 2015 Vienna Convention on the Iranian nuclear file, which ended with Tehran’s major powers, Reuters reported.

Tehran made the remarks after French President Emmanuel Macron said talks on the Vienna Agreement were too tight and included Saudi Arabia.

“The nuclear deal is a multilateral international agreement ratified by UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The Islamic Republic has begun to enrich uranium to a higher level than set by the treaty – which limits its nuclear activities in exchange for lifting sanctions imposed by the international community – in retaliation for Donald’s withdrawal from the 2018 deal and re – imposition of sanctions.

Tehran wants to return to the deal after Joh Biden’s new administration guarantees that it will support the deal.