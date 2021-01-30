Home Top News Powerful earthquake in northwestern Australia

Powerful earthquake in northwestern Australia

Jan 30, 2021 0 Comments
Powerful earthquake in northwestern Australia
International

Short url

https://cdnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1d/1045152223_1598:0:5239:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_69f578237dd67702c1a2b9c87e6e4fba.j

Sputnik France

https://cdnfr2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png

https://fr.sputniknews.com/international/202101291045152034-puissant-seisme-au-nord-ouest-de-laustralie/

The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook northwest Australia at 19:47 UTC on Friday, January 29, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

He first noted a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter scale, with a magnitude of 91 km. However, according to new information, the treachery of the earthquake is located Only 2 km away From the surface.

The United States Institute for Geological Survey (USGS) confirms this information, however, that it was the epicenter of the quake. 10 km.

CSEM reports that Tampere is located 351 km northwest of the Australian Peninsula and 462 km southwest of the Indonesian city of Kubang on Timor Island.

READ  Capital Rise: Double Olympic champion swimmer Klet Keller has been charged

You May Also Like

Is Australia a future winner in the trade war with China?

Is Australia a future winner in the trade war with China?

Homepage path

A new bridge between Paris and London!

Briggs de Amிக்ric: "I'm so happy," recalled Franois Brohier, the last surviving winner.

Briggs de Amிக்ric: “I’m so happy,” recalled Franois Brohier, the last surviving winner.

Rugby. Frédéric Michalak s'exile en Australie pour venir en aide à un club de rugby à... 13 !

Rugby. Frederick Mitchell is deported to Australia to help a rugby club … 13!

Diageo: hausse surprise des ventes de spiritueux au s1, grace aux usa[reuters.com]

Surprising increase in spirits sales on the H1, thanks to the United States

Brix D'American Legend Race 2021: "Bahia Quiznote takes its place and must run the Elitlope", announces Jr. Guilpa

Brix D’American Legend Race 2021: “Bahia Quiznote takes its place and must run the Elitlope”, announces Jr. Guilpa

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *