The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook northwest Australia at 19:47 UTC on Friday, January 29, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

He first noted a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter scale, with a magnitude of 91 km. However, according to new information, the treachery of the earthquake is located Only 2 km away From the surface.

The United States Institute for Geological Survey (USGS) confirms this information, however, that it was the epicenter of the quake. 10 km.

CSEM reports that Tampere is located 351 km northwest of the Australian Peninsula and 462 km southwest of the Indonesian city of Kubang on Timor Island.