David Cote’s route to the NFL goes through Hawaii

Jan 30, 2021 0 Comments
Football. There was a nice surprise when Rouge Ed or footballer David Cote was invited to participate in the 75th edition of the Hula Cup this week.

The NFL, XFL and CFL in Honolulu are often used to monitor players’ activities from the NCAA.

“It happened very quickly. My agent Rob Fry told me the organizers were interested in having me, and I got my call a few days later. I want to be myself. I want to impress with my calmness and consistency. At this level, all kickers have the same power. . ”

This is not David Kota’s first experience south of the border, as he has participated in a few special kick camps. An experience that helps the thin kicker achieve his goal.

“The NFL is sure to be a dream. I ‘ve heard almost every game this year because of the epidemic. I know it’s a very long road, I have a great chance of ending up in the CFL, but it still stuck in your head. My agent with clients on both sides of the border (Fry) This is one of the reasons I chose to work with experts. “

The academy in the Quebec City area seems to be the remnant of the Rouge et al athlete who played his football exclusively with St. Louis and the CNDF, delivering supplies into action.

“The worst is done. I can not wait to be on the pitch. I’m only going to develop into an accurate kick and kickoff. I think that’s my main strength. For a kicker, there are very few changes in the rules of American football. ”He laughs.

