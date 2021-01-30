Home Top News Arturo supported a goal not allowed in the United States against Priscio Juarez and Cruz admitted a mistake to Azul -.

Jan 30, 2021 0 Comments
Oaxaca.— “Pachuka’s match against Cruz Azul, in which Pachuka’s player grabs his opponent with his hands, the ball is already playing in a corner, the referee imposes a penalty; The VAR recommends a pitch correction, and the referee corrects his decision by canceling the penalty, which is a wrong decision, ”said Priscilla.

At the time, Cruz was in a goalless draw between Azul and Pacquiao, and could have scored another goal for La Maguina, although the game was won by Celeste.

“Match Jurassic against the United States, in this game the Jurassic striker is in an offside position, when his teammate shoots towards the goal, the referee agrees on the goal and the VAR instructs the field review for possible interference to an opponent.

“The referee who sees all the scenes, in fact, feels that the Jurus Striker, as provided in Rule 11, is obstructing the field of view of the goalkeeper and interfering with the game.” சரிசெய்தார்; This is the right decision, ”said Priscilla.

In the latter case, the referee’s decision had a direct impact on the scoreboard because that goal gave Juarez a draw, a game they lost to Quilas del America.

