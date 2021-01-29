With “Game of Talents”, DF1 produces its “incredible talent” version

An art edition by Mary-Ange Nordy, entitled “Who’s Who?” It may come to France soon.
Based on information from Puremedias As far as we can confirm, TF1 now owns the rights. Fremont (“Love is on the lawn”, “Incredible talent in France”, “A family in gold” …) is currently developing this family plan for the first page in the development of the first page, which combines games and entertainment.
Feedback? Teams consisting of public members and personalities are engaged in the task of investigating the hidden talents of the candidates on stage. It’s up to them to unravel who the opera singer is, the weightlifter or the fire eater. Difficulty: They can only be based on the actor’s appearance and some clues. Some may broadcast a mix of “incredible talent” and “good singers” on M6 this summer on TF1 or soon see “I Can See Your Voice” on M6. This is to finish convincing the leaders of TF1.
Not too long ago, the first page gave up producing the “best of the world” adaptation. Here, international artists were installed on a wall in front of three jurors and a team of fifty entertainment experts. Launched after the Super Bowl in February 2019, the talent show attracted 22 million Americans in the second half of the evening on CBS. But the audience has dwindled to 5 million and less than the following number.