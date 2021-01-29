Chinese Vice President calls for healthy, sustainable development of Sino-US relations – Xinhua English.News.CN



(Trend of Xinhua)

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) – Chinese Vice President Wang Kishan on Friday emphasized Sino-US importance. He stressed the need for mutual respect and cooperation to promote global prosperity and stability relations, and the healthy and sustainable development of bilateral relations.

Business leaders and former Chinese and U.S. Attending the 12th Annual Conversation of Senior Officials U.S. Wang made the remarks during his video link meeting with officials.

According to Wang, the growth of bilateral trade and the economy has demonstrated complementary benefits, mutual benefits and win-win results since China and the United States established diplomatic relations 40 years ago.

Dr. Henry Kissinger recalled that since his visit to China, China and the United States over the past 50 years, the two countries have benefited from cooperation in spite of friction, strife and differences in their social systems, stages of development, value systems and culture.

For a long time, the two countries have been in competition in many areas, and there are conflicts and common interests between the two sides, Wang said.

An important aspect of promoting the healthy and sustainable development of bilateral relations is to maintain a sense of liberation from conflicts and conflicts, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, to focus on cooperation and to manage differences.

According to the US delegation, the two countries should seek the greatest common ground in cooperation to ensure the mutual progress and healthy and sustainable development of bilateral relations. They said the American business community will continue to actively promote dialogue and communication between the new US government and China.