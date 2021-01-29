Astronomers discover rare giant planet without clouds

A planet has a cloudless atmosphere like Jupiter.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, NEWYORK – Astronomers at the Harvard & Smithsonian Astronomical Center (CFA) recently discovered a planet whose mass is similar to that of Jupiter, but without a cloud. This relatively rare planet is estimated by astronomers to be only 7 percent.

This discovery allows scientists to study how such foreign planes are formed. With no clouds coming in, a clear vision appeared on a planet like Jupiter.

The team of astronomers behind the discoveries publish their results Letters from the Journal of Astronomy. Munasa Alam, a graduate student at CfA, was the primary author of the study.

The planet, WASP-62b, is the closest planet to the main sequence star WASP-62, about 600 light-years from Earth. The only planet in the 62B system.

WASP-62 is more than half the mass of Jupiter, and orbits WASP-62 in about 4.5 days, 1.4 times larger than Jupiter. The planet is included in the category of Hot Jupiters, with an average temperature of 1330 K (1057 Celsius).

The temperature, size and density characteristics of the planet are not unusual. But rare because the atmosphere is not cloudy. Exoplanet atmospheres are of particular interest to the leading author of Nature.

“According to my thesis, I worked on the characterization of the exoplanets. I took the discovered planets and followed them to classify their atmospheres,” Alam said. The universe today Thursday (28/1)

As it is known, WASP is derived from the southern abbreviation of the planet Wide Angle Search (WASP). The planet was first discovered in 2012 and is one of seven hot Jupiters discovered simultaneously. Discovered WASP-62b with WASP. Nature and colleagues use Hubble to study more closely.

“I agree at first, I wasn’t really excited about this planet, but as soon as I started looking at the data, I was excited,” Alam said.