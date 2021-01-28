Home Technology WhatsApp tightens security: Ambassador launches biometric authentication

Jan 28, 2021 0 Comments
WhatsApp Messenger has enabled biometric authentication to connect the mobile app more securely with the browser version or desktop app.

As announced Tech CrunchIf the phone uses fingerprint or facial recognition to open, the app will ask for identifiers when trying to enter the messenger on other sites.

The company states that the new feature is designed to ensure that another person cannot link your account to their browser if the phone falls into the wrong hands. Otherwise, it will give him access to your contacts and correspondence.

This system is enabled by default on any iPhone with iOS 14 and Touch ID or Face ID, and on any Android device with biometric authentication enabled.

The release said the new functionality will be available in the coming weeks.

Earlier it was reported that the ambassador WhatsApp has renewed the user agreement and will now be broadcast accordingly Personal information Facebook users.

As a reminder, since January 8, users of WhatsApp, one of the most popular mobile messengers in the world, are indebted. Share information With the social network Facebook, it has a controlling role in the messenger operator.

