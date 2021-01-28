What is the “words with gestures” by the inaugural poet Amanda Gorman (Moto Oshino) | FRaU

Clear hope revolved around the 22-year-old poet

January 20, 2021. This day has finally come. In downtown Washington, D.C., the city is in a state of tension since the attacks and riots at the U.S. Congress on January 6, with the warning that “a citizen is walking to the National Guard.” On the day of the inauguration, 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman impressed the world, let alone the performance of Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

Amanda Gorman[புகைப்படம்]Getty Images Poetry Reading at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony

Brilliant features, beautiful standing demeanor, lively and important reading. Singing the light and unity that can be seen beyond darkness and division, “The Hill We Climb” is a clear picture of hope when confronted with the harsh reality of America.

The answer seems to have been good in Japan as well, and high quality translations and interpretations of his poems are already available in Japanese. So, this article is different from other articles, and I like to think about his poetry and performance when listening to Amanda’s Comrade Black American.

The origin of “words with gestures”

The first word that came to my mind when I saw Amanda’s performance was Black American.1As“Inheritance”When“Oral Tradition”This. Of course, his reading was fantastic in history. However, if you are familiar with black culture, you will know that “performance with gestures (poetry and rap)” is deeply ingrained in Ichi people and is not special.

Poetry reading peaked in the late 90s and early 2000s when I studied abroad at Howard University (a black university in Washington, D.C.). Black films featuring poets as popular characters such as “Love Jones” (1997) and “Slam” (1998) were popular.

In particular, the former has created a great status as “a movie that both men and women watch before dating to create a good atmosphere” and my housemates are bringing new boyfriend / girlfriend candidates home every time. I am a VHS. Of this movie. In addition, the TV series “Def Poems Jam” produced by hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons has become a popular show that lasts for six seasons.

Why do they have the soil to respect poetry reading? I asked the black literary experts around me.

* 1 In the United States, the Rev. Fr. Jesse Jackson proposed the name “African American” in the 1980s with the intention of placing more emphasis on cultural roots than race, as it was called in the 1980s and 1990s. However, in recent years, the number of people who prefer black has increased, and it seems that more people use “black people” and “black Americans” than “African Americans.” Blacks from areas other than Africa, such as the Caribbean, also prefer “black” to “African American” (African American is still used today).