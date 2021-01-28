Musicians in London, what a joy Mamma Mia is!

Musical instruments are staples in London. Treat yourself to a visual and listening experience like everyone else.

London and its musicians have a long love story, and Les Miserables has been performing there for over 35 years. Opera, Tina, Modilda’s Phantom… You’re spoiled for choice!

Unacceptable

More than twenty of these musical instruments dominate London stages throughout the year and attract tourists and locals alike. Signs and posters hang around the city center’s buildings. I gladly use every accommodation in London.

An unforgettable moment

A truly emotional journey, the experience begins before you sit down. In the decorated lobby, performance is clear. Some take pictures, others eat. Once in the room, we all explore the scene, sink into the darkness and distinguish wonderful settings. Please turn off the phones, tension develops. Everyone breathes when the lights go out. It starts!

Incredible performances to enjoy and discover once Kovit is finished.

So don’t miss any London news, Subscribe to our newsletter in two clicks !