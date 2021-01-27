Using the iPhone for a long time without knowing these 4 tips is “bad friends”!

Every day on the iPhone, you often work with texts such as cit chat in letters, notes or messaging applications. It will be very helpful if you keep these in mind Tips Without the keyboard with the familiar Ctrl + Z key combination on the computer, quickly undo or repeat the canceled action on the iPhone.

Shake the iPhone to deactivate

This is a very old and popular way to undo the last action. It comes from the first version of iOS (more precisely the operating system for iPhones).

To undo the last action, shake the iPhone and select the appropriate item in the dialog box. In the same way, you can repeat the last action or skip it until you get tired.

This gesture allows you to deactivate once: insert, delete, or perform another action on the computer. Also, before applying, you need to go to Settings> Ease of Access> Touch> Disable Shake and check if the gesture is enabled in the Settings section.

This feature does not work on the iPad, it is useless to shake the tablet to deactivate.

Use 3 fingers to touch the screen

Here’s another way to undo the last action by “calling” the mysterious menu box.

The system has 2 types of menus that appear in the input window with a simple touch, but it only has copy, cut and paste functions. A second menu has appeared since the release of iOS 13 and will be displayed after the user has used 3 fingers to tap the screen.

Look in the left arrow icon menu, tap it to undo or repeat the last action. Isn’t that simple?

Swipe with 3 fingers

This invention will also appear in the release of Apple iOS 13. Aside from calling the hidden menu with a 3-finger touch, you can immediately deactivate or redo it with the “extreme” 3-finger swipe to the left or right.

If you swipe to the left of the writing area with 3 fingers, you can override the last action. Swipe right to repeat what you did not do. This feature is very stable and works in third party applications.

Click the Featured button

This is the last and least used way to undo and repeat actions on iOS – press the dedicated button on the Draw menu. Very rarely used because it is in this way Not applicable when you type in SMS applications, but only for note or mail (There you can make handmade sketches or use an apple pencil).

Only by them Tips Small above, you now know “everything” about all the ways to undo or repeat the last action already on the iPhone and iPad, and you want to succeed!

Step: Internet