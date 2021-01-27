The pair will travel to South America after the Australian Open

Benoit Pier declares color. This Wednesday morning, via his account Twitter The official, French No. 2, the 28th player in the world, unveiled his plan in the ATP environment after playing in the Australian Open. In fact, in late February and early March, Hubs decided to support the South American tour on clay. However, after the completion of the first Grand Slam of this year, the Montpellier tournament will take place., But, for the second year in a row, Avignonis is not on the hired list, so will miss the call. Successfully a match for him in the past, and more than once. In fact, he has since reached the quarterfinals in 2018, the semifinals in 2017 and even the finals in 2013. That year, he could do nothing against his comrade Richard Gasquet, who was then in excellent form and invisible.

Tournament schedule for the coming weeks: ATP Cup, Australian Open, Cர்டrdoba, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Acapulco, Miami … – Jodi Benoit (en Benoire) January 27, 2021

Didn’t return to Europe before April?

Last year, the now 31-year-old tennis player chose India and moved on to the tournament in Pune, i.e. this year. There, he finished 18th in the world rankings and then in the first round, against Roberto Marcora, ranked 174th in the world. This year, Benoit Pierre will travel to C கோrdoba before continuing with Buenos Aires and Santiago. For Argentina, Diego Swartzman will be the No. 1 seed and No. 2 seed will be the Frenchman. After Chile, before continuing with Miami, the Hubs will fly to Agapulco. His return to Europe was not expected until next April.