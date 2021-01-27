Home Top News London’s smallest house for sale for m 1 million

London’s smallest house for sale for m 1 million

Jan 27, 2021 0 Comments
London's smallest house for sale for m 1 million

Unique, Beautiful, elegant and the thinnest house in the UK. “According to its real estate agents, this house is more than one House”. In fact, advising fans of small spaces, the 80-meter-wide width of this property creates its charm. Built during the Victorian era, the place is a former hat shop completely renovated by fashion photographer J கலைrgen Teller in the 90s. It was later purchased in 2006 by Simon Woods and its current owner in 2009. London, The house now sells for 0 1,071,050.

Aside from its charm and uniqueness, it is Short property It has a great all-encompassing area of ​​over 95 square meters distributed over 5 floors. It has two bedrooms, an office, a bathroom, a dressing room and a living room Fireplace Work order and a full kitchen. Rooms appear brighter and more spacious as there are mirrors and windows at each end of a floor. This is incredible House There is a terrace on the roof and a small garden at the end of the yard.

Winkworth Shepherd Bush

Floorsquare Limited / Winkworth Shepherd Bush

Winkworth Shepherd Bush

Winkworth Shepherd Bush

Winkworth Shepherd Bush

Winkworth Shepherd Bush

Winkworth Shepherd Bush

Winkworth Shepherd Bush

Winkworth Shepherd Bush

Winkworth Shepherd Bush

Winkworth Shepherd Bush

Winkworth Shepherd Bush

READ  Ken Ramirez joins Hyundai Motor in North America

You May Also Like

The pair will travel to South America after the Australian Open

The pair will travel to South America after the Australian Open

London folds, hopes of a Brexit deal cool

Biden wants to reduce racial divisions

Homepage path

Controlled but cultivated? The British Museum accepts the challenge

Homepage path

London, the city with the most “distances”!

'Connecta y Conta' Disney + race for new talent in Latin America

‘Connecta y Conta’ Disney + race for new talent in Latin America

What is life like for former presidents after the White House?

What is life like for former presidents after the White House?

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *