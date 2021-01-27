London’s smallest house for sale for m 1 million

“Unique, Beautiful, elegant and the thinnest house in the UK. “According to its real estate agents, this house is more than one House”. In fact, advising fans of small spaces, the 80-meter-wide width of this property creates its charm. Built during the Victorian era, the place is a former hat shop completely renovated by fashion photographer J கலைrgen Teller in the 90s. It was later purchased in 2006 by Simon Woods and its current owner in 2009. London, The house now sells for 0 1,071,050.
Aside from its charm and uniqueness, it is Short property It has a great all-encompassing area of over 95 square meters distributed over 5 floors. It has two bedrooms, an office, a bathroom, a dressing room and a living room Fireplace Work order and a full kitchen. Rooms appear brighter and more spacious as there are mirrors and windows at each end of a floor. This is incredible House There is a terrace on the roof and a small garden at the end of the yard.
Winkworth Shepherd Bush
