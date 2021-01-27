Home Top News Biden wants to reduce racial divisions

Biden wants to reduce racial divisions

Jan 27, 2021 0 Comments
par Sarah n. Lynch and Trevor Honeycutt

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on Americans to end racism and take a number of steps to further fight racism and inequality. Time.

Racial tensions escalated in the four years of Donald Trump’s presidency, but Joe Biden said the majority of Americans believe in equality.

“We will never fully respect the founding principles of our nation, according to which all human beings are born equal and have the right to be treated equally throughout their lives,” he said.

“Now is the time to act, not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because we will all benefit,” he added in a statement from the White House.

Joe Biden has taken orders on four fronts: restricting the use of private prisons, strengthening non-discrimination in housing, recognizing the sovereignty of Native Americans and condemning any discrimination against Asian Americans or Pacific islanders – the US president is on the rise.

The White House Democratic Leaseholder is seeking to review some of the policies of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump and implement the racial justice reforms he promised during the election campaign.

The votes of black voters proved vital for Joe Biden to win the Democratic nomination for the presidency, and then toppled Donald Trump in the November 3 ballot.

On his inauguration day last week, Joe Biden signed an executive order establishing a government initiative to address racial inequalities and formal racism in federal policies, laws and programs.

The U.S. president on Tuesday pledged to reaffirm the federal administration’s commitment to “diversity, equality and inclusion” in the coming weeks.

“Again, I do not assure you that we can end it tomorrow, but I assure you that we will continue to make progress in ending formal racism, and that every White House and federal agency will take part in this endeavor.” , Said Jean Tertian)





