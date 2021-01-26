Home Top News What is life like for former presidents after the White House?

What is life like for former presidents after the White House?

Jan 26, 2021 0 Comments
What is life like for former presidents after the White House?

It is a very closed club with only five members. From January 20, Donald Trump Completed the circle of former US presidents: Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. What will happen to them after they go through the White House?

By casting doubt on a new candidate in 2024, the Republican millionaire is already an exception. This is because former presidents have traditionally retired from political careers, rewarding their experience as head of state by lecturing and writing their memoirs. Everyone paid beautifully.

In this regard, Donald Trump is no exception to the rule: During his tenure he was reportedly paid $ 100 million for a book. When they left the White House in 2017, the Obamas signed a $ 65 million deal. Apart from these astronomical sums, the annual income of the former occupants of the Oval Office is $ 210,000 (17 172,000) which is quite ridiculous.

Subscribe to this podcast

A letter from the United States, consisting of a series of exceptional episodes every Tuesday. A sound postcard that helps to better understand this America of today, is very familiar and sometimes completely unsatisfying. An RDL original podcast.

The editorial staff recommends you


read more

READ  Car 'crashes into Edmonton police station' and man 'arrested' as road fire

You May Also Like

'Connecta y Conta' Disney + race for new talent in Latin America

‘Connecta y Conta’ Disney + race for new talent in Latin America

The City of London recalls two statues associated with slavery - January 25, 2021

The City of London recalls two statues associated with slavery – January 25, 2021

Le président Biden (3è d) et sa femme Jill (2e d), avec la vice- présidente Kamala Harris (2e g) et son mari Doug Emhoff, lors d

Biden, led by the United States, is tackling the epidemic

Homepage path

A Sunday limited in the heart of foggy London

ActuaLitté

Shirley Jackson’s unpublished text

Open d

Australian Open – Daily in Adelaide: “The nature of business …” # AO2021 #AusOpen #Tiley #Adelaide #Melbourne

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *