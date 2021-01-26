Home Science This is how TRAPPIST-1 orbiting planets can be created.

This is how TRAPPIST-1 orbiting planets can be created.

Jan 26, 2021 0 Comments
Facebook

The seven rocky planets orbiting the red dwarf star TRAPPIST-1, about 40 light-years away, have remarkably similar densities. Similar properties provide clues about their formation.

TRAPPIST-1 is the largest cluster of Earth-sized planets found in a star system. Previous calculations have shown that the planets are the size and mass of the Earth and that they must be rocky or Earth – as opposed to gas dominated by Jupiter and Saturn. According to The New Paper published in the Journal of Planetary Science, it provides the most accurate density measurements ever for any group.

The most accurate scientists know the density of a planet, which can place great limits on its structure. The densities of the eight planets in our own solar system vary widely. Seven TRAPPIST-1 planets have similar densities – values ​​not exceeding three percent.

The seven rocky planets orbiting the red dwarf star TRAPPIST-1, about 40 light-years away, have remarkably similar densities. Similar properties provide clues about their formation.

TRAPPIST-1 is the largest cluster of Earth-sized planets found in a star system. Previous calculations have shown that the planets are the size and mass of the Earth and that they must be rocky or Earth – as opposed to gas dominated by Jupiter and Saturn. According to The New Paper published in the Journal of Planetary Science, it provides the most accurate density measurements ever for any group.

The most accurate scientists know the density of a planet, which can place great limits on its structure. The densities of the eight planets in our own solar system vary widely. Seven TRAPPIST-1 planets have similar densities – values ​​not exceeding three percent.

READ  People and the earth

You May Also Like

Al-Masri Light / How do astronauts bathe during their missions ?: A tough challenge

Al-Masri Light / How do astronauts bathe during their missions ?: A tough challenge

A gas giant has been discovered that lasts only 4 days a year

A gas giant has been discovered that lasts only 4 days a year

Planeta Jupiter aurore

Jupiter’s plan: NASA images that everyone dreamed of

Scientists have discovered an underwater lie of a large worm that existed 20 million years ago

Scientists have discovered an underwater lie of a large worm that existed 20 million years ago

Yahoo Actualités

TRIBUNE. “Thirty minutes of physical activity a day now”

Scientists have captured a galaxy that should die soon. This is the result of a cosmic conflict

Scientists have captured a galaxy that should die soon. This is the result of a cosmic conflict

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *