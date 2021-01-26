London, the city with the most “distances”!

Dog Holding Information! The site Money.co.uk published a survey in mid-January The most pet friendly cities in Europe For the year 2021. Based on the key factors to consider when planning to go abroad with your loyal friend: Acceptance of animals in veterinarians, green spaces, shelter, transport or restaurants.

London won the Palm D’Or. The title of the British capital city makes our friends animals. With a large number of parks, pet stores and animal husbandry services, as well as the possibility of taking them with you for transportation, London ranks second to Paris in this ranking.

“So you know you can always deliver your pet wherever you live in the city.”Evaluates the report. London Underground also selected “The most suitable public transport for dogs in the worldIn 2020. The city has made some progress in hiring our comrades. However, be careful if you plan to go here with your small family. Brexit has changed the rules for crossing the border with your pet.

So that London News does not miss anything, Subscribe to our newsletter in two clicks !