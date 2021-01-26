‘Connecta y Conta’ Disney + race for new talent in Latin America

The entertainment company is always characterized by discovering new talents around the world, and with the launch of its streaming platform in Latin America, this is no exception, as can be seen in the trailer for the movie ‘Connecta y Conta’.

With music, talent and dreams as the best protagonists, Hosted by Colombian artist Sebastian Yatra, this new music reality TV show is coming, In this, boys and girls from Mexico participate at very special prices from their homes.

The winner will be able to record a musical collaboration with a popular Colombian singer, a reality show already announced when Disney + was introduced in the region.

As seen in the trailer for ‘Connecta y Conta’, the Yatra will be accompanied by a talented jury of three celebrities from the music world in Mexico: Singer Kenya Oz, composer and founder of Camila Mario Dom and El Rico leader Ponzo Lizaraca.

“I’m glad to be a part of ‘Connecta y Conta’ because I love music and deeply believe in the power of dreams. I can not wait to see how excited and fun the Latin American audience will be with participants, their stories and songs. It’s an incredible musical journey. Will be, ”Yatra said of the new product.

In twelve episodes, Disney + subscribers will meet 40 participating boys, girls and teenagers aged 7 to 17 who live in different locations in Mexico and dream of becoming singers.

Participants will receive comments and guidance from the arbitral tribunal as they send videos with excellent presentations from their homes, which in turn will increase the demand for evaluating each entry into the program and challenge participants in the process. Who takes the next step.

Eight boys and girls will advance to the semifinals, and by the end of the season, Whoever achieves the greatest musical connection will be a great winner and will have the opportunity to record a collaboration with Sebastian Yatra.

The first date of “Connecta y Conta” will be February 12 with its first two episodes, and will have a new episode every Friday, only on Disney +. In addition, at 8:00 pm on January 31, the Disney Channel previews the first episode, airing it in full on Sunday, February 7 at 8:00 pm.

If you do not have a Disney + subscription, click here.