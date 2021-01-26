A gas giant has been discovered that lasts only 4 days a year

Scientists at the Harvard-Smithsonian Astronomical Center have discovered a type of hot Jupiter located 575 light-years from Earth. This very rare exoplanet with a completely cloudy atmosphere contains half the mass of Jupiter in our solar system.

Astronomers continue to make discoveries that expand our understanding of astronomy day by day. Discovered by scientists at the Harvard-Smithsonian Astronomical Center WASP-62b Called the Exoplanet 575 light years away And revolves very quickly around its star.

According to the findings published in the Journal of the Astrophysical Journal, the planet A kind of hot Thursday And despite its gaseous nature Completely cloudless atmosphere. WASP-62b, first 2012 andAlthough this was found in a study conducted by the Southern Federation of Wide Angle Planet Search (WASP), the planet’s atmosphere has not yet been closely studied.

It is very rare that the planet’s atmosphere is completely cloudless:

Scientists use this type of exoplanet, Blurred as he passed in front of his star Thanks can be found. He is an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Astronomical Center and the primary author of the article, saying that we cannot actually see these planets directly. Munasa NaturalHe likened the detection of exoplanets to “seeing fireflies moving in front of a street light.”

Such gas giants are known to orbit very close to their stars, so they are very hot. The so-called ‘hot Jupiter’ WASP-62b orbits very close to its star and can only make a complete rotation around its star. In 4.5 days Completion.

Alam claims that the number of hot Jupiters in the Milky Way, such as WASP-62b, is very small compared to other asteroids. Cloudy weather is very common That’s it Said. One of the rarest features of the WASP-62b is that its atmosphere is completely cloudless.

As a result of investigations, WASP-62b was the first hot Jupiter to have a cloudless atmosphere, while it was detected in 2018. Hot Saturday (WASP-96b) It was adopted as the second exoplanet with a clear circumstance. Both planets are thought to contain significant amounts of sodium.