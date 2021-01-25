Home World Outgoing President Marcelo Rebello de Sousa …

The outgoing president of Portugal was re-elected on Sunday in the first round of voting held in a limited country. Many screenings made for local television give the winner a moderate curator, Marcelo Rebello de Sous.

Former Socialist M.E.P. Anna Gomez was second only to far-right candidate Andre Ventura, as predicted by pre-election polls.

The current head of state, a 72-year-old former law professor, has a reputation as a political commentator on television, receiving 55.5 to 62% of the vote, depending on the interval between the various programs. Ana Gomez received 12.2 to 17.1% of the vote, so she should have finished third with 9,14.1% of the vote, ahead of Andre Ventura.

Rising populism

The founder of the anti-organizational “Sega” (“That’s enough”) party may have missed its purpose of positioning itself second, but its results confirm the progress of right-wing populism in a country. , Until recently, was an exception at the international level.

Official results will be announced in the evening as the ballots are counted.

Contrary to the record of 53.5% set in 2011, the turnout will be between 50 and 60%. The forerunner of Rebello de Sousa was re-elected.

