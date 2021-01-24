Home Top News Australia Day is an Australian national holiday

Australia Day is an Australian national holiday

Jan 24, 2021 0 Comments
Homepage path

Australia Day, Australia’s national holiday, is celebrated every January 26th. It’s a public holiday across Australia, and when it comes to a weekend like this year, the following Monday won’t work. Celebrations abound across the country (concerts, fireworks, naturalization festivities, Australian Awards of the Year …). Australian colors and flags will be displayed everywhere.

Behind this date, like everyone who remembers a national holiday, there is an important part of Australia’s history.

This date has been celebrated since the 19th century. This corresponds to the arrival of the first European navy, led by Captain Arthur Philip, to Sydney on January 26, 1788. In the days that followed, the crown flag was planted and the British sovereign announced on the beach what was then known as the “New Holland”.

This date commemorates the beginning of colonialism and the establishment of the penal colony, hence the date for the natives, the beginning of the Europeans’ occupation of their native lands. They also renamed it “Invasion Day”.

Each year, the discussion about updating the name of this date or its celebration day is updated.

For many Australian historians, January 1, 1901 should have been a national holiday when Australia truly became a nation.

Today, Australia Day is celebrated less as a “holiday” and as a patriotic day. For some, the historical significance of this date is somewhat lost.

READ  B up to 3.5 billion furlough project money may have been misappropriated | UK News

You May Also Like

London to dismantle statues of people associated with slavery

London to dismantle statues of people associated with slavery

Three thousand years after the extinction of the Tasmanian demons, they were reintroduced to the mainland of Australia.

Three thousand years after the extinction of the Tasmanian demons, they were reintroduced to the mainland of Australia.

Le chef de la diplomatie britannique, Dominic Raab.

London to ban imports associated with forced Uyghur workers

London announces removal of two statues associated with slavery

London announces removal of two statues associated with slavery

The world’s largest pink diamond mine closes its doors

The world’s largest pink diamond mine closes its doors

London plans to pay 560 euros for each positive person

London plans to pay 560 euros for each positive person

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *