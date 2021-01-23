Home Economy Swiss traders authorized by the United States to sell Venezuelan crude

Jan 23, 2021 0 Comments
The Geneva-based trading company, its employer, and a resident of Ticino were backed by the United States this week for violating a U.S. embargo on Venezuela. Advertising Washington. The five “key players” on the list of 23 individuals, companies or other vessels approved by the U.S. Treasury Department (OFAC) on Tuesday are the Swiss trade group, its administrator Philip Abigail, and Alessandro Pasoni, who lives in Lugano. Those on the list are barred from doing business with companies in the United States.

Washington believes PDVSA, a Venezuelan state-owned company, has helped sell its crude oil, especially in Asia, despite the ban against the South American nation. Trading in Switzerland is said to have acted as a fund recipient, or company, to obtain a commodity oil, especially for crude exports negotiated by a Maltese company, Elemento. Swiss team may have provided material, financial or financial assistance to PTVSA, Worth it OFAC. Alessandro Pasoni is said to have coordinated plans aimed at negotiating the resale of PTVSA crude and chartering tanks for Venezuela.

