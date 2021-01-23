London to ban imports associated with forced Uyghur workers

In the context of the already tense relations between London and Beijing, the British press reports that these measures will be detailed this week before the delegates.

The United Kingdom is preparing to ban the import of goods suspected of using forced labor Uyghur Muslim minority In China’s Xinjiang region, British newspapers reported the news on Monday.

The move is expected to be detailed this week in the context of the already tense relations between London and Beijing, as mentioned earlier this week by delegates Dominic Robb, The Guardian and The Sun.

Companies have been fined

According to The Guardian, the executive is considering fines for companies that do not adequately control their supply chains, with the Xinjiang region being the world’s leading supplier of cotton. However, no permits will be issued against Chinese officials associated with the campsRe-educationOr, according to The Sun, contraceptive programs aimed at the Uighurs.

«Our attitude towards China is rooted in our values ​​and interests“The Foreign Ministry said.”However, where we have concerns, we have raised them and taken China into account..

Uyghurs are a major ethnic group in Xinjiang, a large region in northwestern China that shares common borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan. According to foreign experts, one million of them have been detained in political re-education camps in recent years. Beijing denies, say, vocational training centers that aim to keep people away from the temptations of Islam, terrorism and separatism.

In early January, the British department shop chain Marx & Spencer It has promised not to use cotton from Xinjiang in the garments it sells.To changeIn the Uyghur treatment of Beijing. The new measures are expected to further strain UK-China relations, especially after London’s criticism of the crackdown on pro-democracy movements in Hong Kong.

The British government spoke out against the controversial National Security Act, which is seen as a gross violation of the Sino-British agreement that handed over the former British colony to China in 1997.