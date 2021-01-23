Donovan opens up about his viral anomaly with Mitchell Shock

Donovan Mitchell, who was directly attacked by Shahul O’Neill for no apparent reason, returned to the front of the media for this episode. His teammates also decided to support him.

In Utah, the post-game situation this Friday must have been bizarre. The pelicans were easily defeated by the owner by the fat Donovan Mitchell, the rear made Shahul O’Neill verbally assaulted Interview soon. According to the former Laker, Spida is a good player, but has not been able to move even one step forward in the future.

An enthusiastic attack after a good performance Mitchell, Except for the success of Jazz. Time raises questions, as well as the relevance of such an announcement in the air. As you can imagine, jazz players are angry and the person involved has already responded.

I hate winning this and making a big deal out of myself. The way we played, how we defended I’m happy.

Like his words to which Shock responds, Spida does not seem to place much emphasis on it. Rudy Cobert is still a little unhappy but good for him.

Read this too

Shahul O’Neill has no doubt about the 2021 champion

It doesn’t matter if they want to call us. If we continue to win games, they should watch us anyway. So we hope it stays until July.

Because jazz ambition has not changed: the title, even if the Western Conference is a real war zone. It is clear that Donovan Mitchell is the key to whether or not Shock will succeed if Utah is to achieve anything.

Finally, among the disgruntled, Mike Conley may even be included. He wanted to protect his teammate, who, like others, did not understand this attack:

Before I was here I was a huge fan of Donovan and his progress. I do not understand how to publish a report like this considering his progress at such a young age. He excelled year after year.

Surely no one understood this free attack of the big cactus. But like Mitchell, it is better not to focus too much on it.