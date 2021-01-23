Home Entertainment “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”: What do we know about Tim Burton’s movie preface?

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”: What do we know about Tim Burton’s movie preface?

Jan 23, 2021 0 Comments
"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory": What do we know about Tim Burton's movie preface?

Fans will have to be patient, very patient, if they want to find the preface to the movie “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”. The film should not be released before 2023. But what do these new adventures save us?

According to the information revealed The Hollywood Reporter, The screenplay is centered on the youth of Willie Wonka, the strange owner of a chocolate factory starring Jean Wilder in the 1971 adaptation of Mel Stuart, and later in the 2005 Johnny Depp Tim Burton film.

Who says Breakwell, says new casting. One wonders which actor will take on the role of American again (he is especially famous today for his legal escape) … without wrinkles and for a few years less. Some rumors circulating on the internet have sparked the name of Timothy Salamet, who will play “Doon” – which we hope will be released by the end of this year – or Tom Holland, who is usually known to slip the case. Spiderman.

However, this eagerly awaited film can very simply be called “Wonka” and we are indebted to Paul King for directing, especially the history of “Baddington”.

All cinema news can be found here

READ  Eight pictures to love the UK again and again

You May Also Like

Colors and Rockford Poscate Sound

Colors and Rockford Poscate Sound

Le film d'animation Gilgamesh sera produit par Epic Games et son Unreal Engine.

New animated film made using Unreal Engine

meilleurs pour films apprendre à parler anglais

The best movies to learn English for beginners

Close to Trump, Boris Johnson pulls out skirts to provoke Pita

Close to Trump, Boris Johnson pulls out skirts to provoke Pita

Understand Everything - MMA and UFC, Presentation of a Success Event in France and Around the World

Understand Everything – MMA and UFC, Presentation of a Success Event in France and Around the World

Record of kick off spectators at the French League of Legends Championship

Record of kick off spectators at the French League of Legends Championship

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *