Does the era of Queen Victoria fascinate you and haunt your dreams? Discover London during the Industrial RevolutionAssassin’s Creed Syndicate.

What better way to view the British capital from your couch than through a video game? Much more fun than a simple picture, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Makes you travel to London, wherever you are, but on time. Go over 150 years. London was plunged into the Industrial Revolution under Queen Victoria. Horse-drawn carriages, railroad tracks and red bricks are no less symbols of this era. Deep down in English history, make sure you hear the British accent in all its forms. Change your jeans and sweater for a killer cape and head out to explore 19th century London.

The French video game development company is known for its hyperbolic video games Ubisoftin Accepts the challenge again with flying colors. The ninth episode of this internationally successful series reaches untitled graphic achievements. “This is probably the most beautiful playground on offer Killer belief », Tell many fans of Saga. In April 2020, the American press dedicated itself to the news of video games Game Info Will be placed Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Ranked second in Saga’s best work rankings. The details of the British capital are made very precise and you can view it in real life without the help of GPS after spending a few hours in the game.

When English history is combined with fiction

Created in 2007, Killer belief Based on real facts. Each area deals with a specific period in history. Throughout the game, which takes place in the British capital, you will certainly recognize certain characters or at least their names. Whether Charles Dickens, Karl Marx, Winston Churchill or even Jack the Ripper, many of the game’s heroes were actually in Victorian times. Queen Victoria appears in search of the main character. Reality mixes with fiction. The player covers the selection of Jacob or EV Fry and interacts with personalities from the history of Great Britain. What could be better than a time travel to better understand contemporary London.

From Exile to Lambeth to Westminster, you have never seen the surroundings of London before. Run across the roofs of Buckingham Palace to the beat of the famous Big Ben bell. Cross the Thames to never forget any corner of the city. London did not wear its nickname so well Old smoke. Smoke emanates from all the factories that have accumulated throughout London during the Industrial Revolution. The sounds of horses’ feet echoed through the streets. So turn off the lights, turn on the sound of your TV or computer and immerse yourself in 19th century London.

