The best movies to learn English for beginners

Want to learn English faster? To help you progress, even at a beginner level, we provide you with a list of 5 films in English that you should look for in VO or VOSTFR. !

One of the best ways to improve your English is of course listening to the language. This is a great way to enrich your vocabulary and help your ear interact with the English language, such as listening to music, various podcasts or watching a series or movie.

Viewing pictures in the original version: A great way to learn to speak English

To progress in English, go to Netflix or any other site that offers a variety of movies and series, watch in English. To immerse yourself completely in the history and practice of language, remember to put them in their original version. Thus you will fully enjoy the play of your favorite actors and get lost in the story without realizing your English practice.

If you are a beginner, start by looking at the pictures in VOSTFR with French verses. Once you feel comfortable with your understanding of Shakespeare’s language, you can jump to the deep end and watch a movie with English verses in the original verse before it is completely removed!

Of course, to support this learning, Take English lessons Help improve your condition. With the help of a private tutor, you can work on the points that cause you the most problems as you continue to watch your favorite pictures. If you are not inspired, here are some examples.

5 perfect pictures to improve your English

1. Harry Potter Saga

The The story of Harry Potter Includes a total of 8 images, enough to allow you to quickly progress as you watch! You will find the famous Harry Potter and his faithful comrades Hermione and Ron at the same time in a magical and dark universe. You already know the story of the wizard, which will allow you to better understand the film in their original version, even without the subtitles.

If you like saga, this is a great way to learn English while having fun!

2. A King’s Speech (2010)

What better way to improve your accent and pronunciation than to take a lesson with a king? In the famous movie The speech of a king, Entitled Entering the Country’s War Against Nazi Germany, you can follow the progress of King George of England in countering his stumbling block to reading an important speech in front of his British citizens.

It is a moving film with a famous British accent that will immerse you in the history and life of King George of England. Very beautiful picture, look at any age!

3. Into the Wild (2008)

Into the forest It is a 2008 feature film directed by Sean Benn. It shows the journey of 22-year-old graduate Christopher McCandless, who decides to give up everything to go on the road through nature. Part of his life and the journey he made through beautiful pictures, American English is easy to understand. Can Christopher live in total harmony with nature as he wishes?

4. Pride and Prejudice (2005)

In French Pride and prejudice. The film is based on the novel by Jane Austen and is about the love story of Darcy and Elizabeth. If you like the natural settings of English countryside and period images, you will work on your English by creating a very British accent!

5. Love at first sight in Notting Hill (1999)

This movie Your ear is well suited to interact with the American accent and the British accent. In fact, it takes place in London, the famous district of Notting Hill, where it features a meeting with an English bookseller and an American actress. This cult love story for English is stopped with humor and is relatively easy to understand in the original version, even at the beginning in English.

Here are some examples of English films you can watch to improve your understanding of the language. In addition to these movies, watching TV series in English can also help you when it’s fun. You will find more ideas in TV program applications!