What do I do if I have a seizure for the first time? | Now

Jan 21, 2021 0 Comments
Every week Edwin de Wall, the general coach at Nijmegen, answers a frequently asked or striking question from his practice. This week it is: What should I do if I have a seizure for the first time?

What happens in epileptic seizures?

“With epilepsy, most people faint and begin to move violently with arms and legs. But there are other forms. Some do not respond abruptly or stare blankly in front of you. You may hear strange noises, shyness. Perceiving or seeing colors. What happens varies from person to person. “

If I had a seizure once, would I have epilepsy?

One in twenty people will have a seizure once in their lifetime, also known as an ‘occasional seizure’. The most popular is epilepsy in young children. We only talk about epilepsy as a condition if we have two or more seizures in a year. Occasionally the attack is triggered by circumstances. Tension and stress can be a trigger. Even insomnia and fatigue. “

“Some people know that stress or poor sleep triggers an attack. But unfortunately nothing in general can be said about omens. ”

Should you go to the doctor immediately after the first attack like this?

“Yes. It’s important to find out what caused the attack. It does not have to be anything serious, but it can be. Sometimes it’s a sign of a serious condition like a brain tumor or brain hemorrhage.”

“If someone has witnessed your attack, it’s best to take him or her to the doctor. It’s often difficult for you to reproduce how it went. That’s why it’s good for those who are frequent. Or it’s a great help to the neurologist. Find out why. “

Should you take medication immediately after an attack?

“If the doctor does not suspect that this is an occasional attack, then this is a method. If the doctor suspects or suspects that the problem may be more severe, he may refer you to a neurologist. If the neurological tests show that you have epilepsy, you may be prescribed medication to prevent future attacks. That fact must be taken into account. “

What are the early symptoms of epilepsy?

“It’s hard to say, because how an attack is triggered varies from person to person. Sometimes your senses become as intense as a migraine. You may suddenly become overwhelmed by sounds or light. Some people know that stress or nausea triggers an attack, but unfortunately nothing about the omens in general. can not tell. “

