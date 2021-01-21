[podcast] Preview Conference Final: Star Wars! | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Episode 404 is in the box!

Only four teams remain in the playoffs, and the posters are sure to star. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers at NFC. Patrick Mahomes – if he was on foot – and Josh Allen at AFC. But not only that. Mike Evans, Downtown Adams, Tyrik Hill, Travis Gells, Tyrone Matthew, Trey Davies White, Stephen Dix… The list is long and the Sunday show is captivating.

Raல்l Villeroy and Rafael Masmajian present to you everything that will happen in this conference final. This project is an opportunity to take information about the future of the Browns and answer your questions.

