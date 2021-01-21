Home Top News Four years after the tumultuous ‘Dream of America’ of the Tom Hanks Biden era e! News UK

Four years after the tumultuous ‘Dream of America’ of the Tom Hanks Biden era e! News UK

Jan 21, 2021 0 Comments
Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks announced the new era of President Joe Biden after some turbulent years, “America’s dream has no limits.”

The 64-year-old hosted a prime-time special celebrating America marking the opening day of Hollywood legend.

Speaking from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., the actor nodded to domestic unrest when he welcomed visitors to “Our Safe Capital” earlier this month.

The Oscar winner said: “In recent weeks and years, we have seen deep divisions and unrest in our country, but tonight we are meditating on America. “



Tom Hanks at the launch of ‘Celebrating America’ for US President Joe Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris

Tom continued, “The practice of our democracy, the foundations of our republic, the integrity of our constitution, the hopes and dreams we all share for a more complete union. “

He said the inauguration of the president marked the beginning of a new four-year term, but that it was more important than simply welcoming a new leader.

Tom added, “This day is a testament to the permanence of the American ideal.”

Speaking at the President’s traditional inauguration speech, Tom said, “If words resonate, it is not just the power of speech, it is the limit of what America dreams of. “



Tom Hanks believes there is new hope for the nation

Bruce Springsteen began the special by singing his 1999 song Land of Hope and Dreams.

READ  How to use the handwashing feature on the Apple Watch

“Good evening America,” the revered rockstar said as he stood a few feet away from the statue of Abraham Lincoln while holding his guitar.

John Bon Jovi also appeared and starred in Here Comes the Sun.

Do you have a story to sell? Contact us at [email protected] or call us directly at 0207 29 33033.

You May Also Like

Missing is London's famous crow's tower

Missing is London’s famous crow’s tower

Biden à la Maison Blanche, mais où Kamala Harris va-t-elle vivre?

Biden at the White House, but where is Kamala Harris going to live?

Voslo jumps back to Australia - construction kayola

Voslo jumps back to Australia – construction kayola

"Un nouveau chapitre", "le retour de l'Amérique": la presse internationale salue le triomphe de la démocratie aux Etats-Unis

“A New Chapter”, “The Return of America”: International Press Praises the Success of Democracy in the United States

London folds, hopes of a Brexit deal cool

London was stable before Biden’s inauguration

Young poet Amanda Gormann describes America as 'hurtful but complete' under the guise of Pitton

Young poet Amanda Gormann describes America as ‘hurtful but complete’ under the guise of Pitton

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *