Four years after the tumultuous ‘Dream of America’ of the Tom Hanks Biden era e! News UK

Tom Hanks announced the new era of President Joe Biden after some turbulent years, “America’s dream has no limits.”

The 64-year-old hosted a prime-time special celebrating America marking the opening day of Hollywood legend.

Speaking from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., the actor nodded to domestic unrest when he welcomed visitors to “Our Safe Capital” earlier this month.

The Oscar winner said: “In recent weeks and years, we have seen deep divisions and unrest in our country, but tonight we are meditating on America. “







Tom continued, “The practice of our democracy, the foundations of our republic, the integrity of our constitution, the hopes and dreams we all share for a more complete union. “

He said the inauguration of the president marked the beginning of a new four-year term, but that it was more important than simply welcoming a new leader.

Tom added, “This day is a testament to the permanence of the American ideal.”

Speaking at the President’s traditional inauguration speech, Tom said, “If words resonate, it is not just the power of speech, it is the limit of what America dreams of. “







Bruce Springsteen began the special by singing his 1999 song Land of Hope and Dreams.

“Good evening America,” the revered rockstar said as he stood a few feet away from the statue of Abraham Lincoln while holding his guitar.

John Bon Jovi also appeared and starred in Here Comes the Sun.

