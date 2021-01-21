Home Economy Bills Mafia: The buffalo shop does a great advertising stunt

Bills Mafia: The buffalo shop does a great advertising stunt

Jan 21, 2021 0 Comments
Bills Mafia tables Dick's Sporting Goods

For the average person, a table is nothing more than a table. However, for the Pills Mafia, this piece of furniture represents a symbol that is well-packaged in the collective imagination.

In buffalo, table football triggers. The Tailgate. Excess.

A few days before the American Association finals, Buffalo bills banner against Kansas mayors Dickin Sporting Goods Has reached a master stroke.

The American company, which specializes in the sale of sporting goods, has more than 800 points. This week, one of them drew attention with a very simple, but very obvious scene.

One of the tables is already broken!

The person who received this flash is eligible for promotion.

Table, a good marketing tool

Don’t know how to use the said table? These pictures with the proud representatives of the Pills Mafia will light up your lights.

In January 2020, the existence of the Bills Mafia caused a shortage of tables in Houston. This is serious.

Generous mafia bills

Strong supporters of buffalo bills may leave their minds, but it will not be heartless to them.

Following the dismissal of the Baltimore Ravens on January 16, The Pills Mafia rallied to support one of the most cherished foundations in Lamar Jackson’s view.

We recall that he had to leave the quarterback game due to a concussion protocol.

In two days, charity Blessing with a backpack From 13,600 fans, he received a total of 360,000 donations.

Bills supporters are crazy favorites. But it’s not crazy.

(debt: Daily / Twitter, @ twoeightnine / Twitter Via Bartown)

Follow me on Twitter: Vin 100 Noel

***

Read my other columns, maps and unusual news, Click here

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

