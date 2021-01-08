Chaos in Washington – Africa has the United States teaching a lesson

Many African countries that were used to learning American lessons in democracy did not fail to point the finger at the Capitol Hill invasion by pro-Trump protesters.

Zimbabwean President Emerson Manangagwa has had the opportunity to call for the lifting of US sanctions on his country (file photo). AFP

Is the man in the fur hat really a Sahelian hunter? Should peacekeepers intervene in Washington? Pro-Trump protesters invading Capitol on Wednesday sparked controversy across Africa, which is accustomed to learning American lessons in democracy.

In Mali, the general secretary of an armed group, Bahadur al-Mahmoud, “condemned” the presence of traditional hunters in the capital on Thursday evening.

Sahel is currently and sometimes accused of abusing the “dosos” dressed in a brown dress and grinning: only required for a man with a long fur hat and a naked torso. , Who proudly posed in front of the cameras in the invading Capitol, is becoming one of the Internet users.

“Our cousins ​​American dosos are not on the sidelines of this historical fact”, a Burkina Faso user greets with a contradictory photo of a crazy person.

Even in Guinea-Bissau, Guinea or C டிte d’Ivoire on the African continent, which has been rocked by waves of crises over the past year, from the crisis in Mali through the electoral crisis to the uprisings in the Central African Republic, we have not lost sight of the joy provided by the United States.

“What happened on Capitol Hill shows that Americans are finally realizing the value of Africa and copying its post-election practices,” a Malagasy tweeter jokes.

“Lessons Learners”

“If this were the case in Africa or the DRC, I imagine headlines on the front page of RFI, France 24, CNN (…),” Gostenfils Lonzo commented on Twitter, “Lessons Learners Investigators will already be sent. “

“We must stop saying that there are only Africans who do not want democracy. We have proof that refusing to step down after an election defeat is not the exclusive prerogative of Africans,” said Pienvenu Madumo of the Citizens Movement Fight for Change (Lucha).

“What has happened is that, regardless of human nature, color or appearance, protections are needed: education, strong institutions, responsible leadership, must have its primary instincts,” says coordinator Floribert Ansuluni from another association, Philippi.

In his editorial on the Jean-African newspaper website, Franco-Burkinabe cartoonist Damien Glace compares Donald Trump to former Cambodian dictator Yahya Jammeh, who refused to step down when he lost the 2017 presidential election.

When the outgoing US President treated the African countries “shy countries” on his orders, a publication was sadly reminiscent of cartoonist cowardice: “We often feel like we are suffering”. Unlike some European leaders who quickly condemned Capitol’s historical vision, the leaders of the African continent were not in a hurry to react.

Sending peacekeepers

Only Zimbabwean President Emerson Manangagwa did so on Twitter, taking the opportunity to call for the lifting of US sanctions on his country: “Yesterday’s events show that the United States has no right to punish another nation on the pretext of defending democracy. ”

The United States has maintained sanctions against nearly 100 Zimbabwean individuals and law firms, including the current president, for nearly twenty years in response to bloody repression of the enemy.

Bashir Ahmed, a spokesman for Nigerian President Mohammed Buhari, asked him, still on Twitter: “The beauty of democracy?”

Some Internet users are calling on the African Union to react “like the United Nations” to unrest in African countries. “It’s time for the AU to send peacekeepers to protect American citizens,” said a Rwandan Internet user.

In the Guinean daily Le Dijeli, journalist BBK Sancho Barry concludes about Africa that “we must break these hasty and somewhat racist judgments.”

