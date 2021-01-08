Home Economy Boeing agrees to settle $ 2.5 billion in litigation

Boeing agrees to settle $ 2.5 billion in litigation

Jan 08, 2021 0 Comments
L'accord avec le département de la justice américaine inclut le versement d'une amende pénale de 243,6 millions de dollars.

On January 7, 2021, 11:14 pm

Boeing has reached an agreement with the US judiciary. According to the American press, the aircraft manufacturer agreed to pay $ 2.5 billion and admit its wrongdoing in order to settle some of the criminal proceedings initiated against it following two fatal accidents involving its aircraft. In particular, the company has been accused of trying to conceal some information from US regulators about the security measures of these 737 MAXs.

The settlement, filed Thursday in federal court in Dallas, removes one of the legal threats that has been hanging over Boeing for nearly two years. Federal prosecutors investigated high-level violations of the social space agent, explaining the safety flaws of the 737 MAX to the federal aviation administration before and after the tragedy.

“Boeing employees support the right by withholding sensitive information from the FAA (United States Aviation Authority) about the use of their 737 MAX aircraft and trying to cover up their disappointment.” Judicial Officer David Burns condemned in a statement.

346 victims

The $ 2.5 billion deal signed with the U.S. Department of Justice includes $ 243.6 million in criminal fines and $ 2.2 billion in compensation to clients. Aircraft manufacturer and relatives of 346 people who were killed in the Lion Air plane crash in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines in March 2019.

David Calhoun, Boeing’s boss, said the Justice Department’s agreement recognizes exactly how the company has lowered its values ​​and expectations. “This resolution is a reminder of how important our duty to be transparent with regulators is and how important the consequences our community may face if one of us fails,” he said.

READ  Aldi disappoints consumers with $40 Multi Snack Maker

You May Also Like

Tesla can cover 576 km without any driving interruption.

Tesla can cover 576 km without any driving interruption.

Apple is concerned about anti-trust pressures against it

Apple is concerned about anti-trust pressures against it

Kargil layoffs: "We fight not to make their job easier"

Kargil layoffs: “We fight not to make their job easier”

According to Washington, Moscow is hiding behind a massive cyber-response campaign in the United States.

According to Washington, Moscow is hiding behind a massive cyber-response campaign in the United States.

The U.S. Treasury fined Bitcoin for allowing its use

The U.S. Treasury fined Bitcoin for allowing its use

Les services de renseignement américains estiment que la cyberattaque était une opération d

U.S. intelligence points to Moscow

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *