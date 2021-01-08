Boeing agrees to settle $ 2.5 billion in litigation

On January 7, 2021, 11:14 pm

Boeing has reached an agreement with the US judiciary. According to the American press, the aircraft manufacturer agreed to pay $ 2.5 billion and admit its wrongdoing in order to settle some of the criminal proceedings initiated against it following two fatal accidents involving its aircraft. In particular, the company has been accused of trying to conceal some information from US regulators about the security measures of these 737 MAXs.

The settlement, filed Thursday in federal court in Dallas, removes one of the legal threats that has been hanging over Boeing for nearly two years. Federal prosecutors investigated high-level violations of the social space agent, explaining the safety flaws of the 737 MAX to the federal aviation administration before and after the tragedy.

“Boeing employees support the right by withholding sensitive information from the FAA (United States Aviation Authority) about the use of their 737 MAX aircraft and trying to cover up their disappointment.” Judicial Officer David Burns condemned in a statement.

346 victims

The $ 2.5 billion deal signed with the U.S. Department of Justice includes $ 243.6 million in criminal fines and $ 2.2 billion in compensation to clients. Aircraft manufacturer and relatives of 346 people who were killed in the Lion Air plane crash in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines in March 2019.

David Calhoun, Boeing’s boss, said the Justice Department’s agreement recognizes exactly how the company has lowered its values ​​and expectations. “This resolution is a reminder of how important our duty to be transparent with regulators is and how important the consequences our community may face if one of us fails,” he said.