Washington Rise – Donald Trump, Chaos President

Jan 07, 2021 0 Comments
Tribune de Genève

Thousands of supporters of the president exploded inside the Capitol, disrupting a session of Congress to confirm Joe Biden’s election.

Jean-Cosmi Deloitte, New York

Thousands of Donald Trump supporters besieged Capitol on Wednesday afternoon and disrupted a session of Congress in which Joe Biden’s victory must be confirmed.

“We will not lower our hands!” The news, which was marked in red in a file in the office of Donald Trump’s Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi in the House of Representatives, testified to the chaos that rocked Capitol on Wednesday afternoon. Thousands of supporters of the US president stormed a congressional building and disrupted a meeting of lawmakers organized to confirm Joe Biden’s election to the White House.

In the hemisphere of the House of Representatives, security forces were photographed holding their guns Huffington Post The shooting is said to have been heard. “The uprising was caused by the president today,” said Mitt Romney, a Republican senator from Utah. New York Times. During a rally near the White House, dubbed “Save America,” Donald Trump and his clan blew the wrath of supporters of the president, provoked again and again in recent weeks by allegations of unsubstantiated election fraud.

