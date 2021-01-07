Home Top News Tennis: The arrival of players in Australia may be delayed and the start of the season is uncertain

Jan 07, 2021 0 Comments
The start of the 2021 tennis season, and especially the Australian Open preparation tournament, is still uncertain, organizers said on Wednesday.New difficulties“Regarding the arrival of soldiers in the country.”During the last 24 hours of discussion with Tennis Australia, we learned that new difficulties have arisen regarding arrival dates. (In the country) Aim for players and their teams“, We can read in the ATP message sent to the players and tweeted the 193rd Lucas logo in the world.

Slovak explains it “Rumor has it that the players will not be allowed to return to Australia in December“Originally planned, the project will land more than 500 players in the state of Victoria in mid-December, where initially scheduled tournaments in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Hobart, Adelaide and Canberra will be grouped together. Previously players had to be isolated and trained.

This isolation should last 14 days, and according to the health rules currently in effect in Australia, any delay could affect the entire system, while the first matches are scheduled to start in early January. “We understand that the start of the 2021 season is uncertain and we are working as hard as we can to provide the best schedule.“, ATP added.

The first suspicions arose on Monday, after Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said there was nothing.Done“At the beginning of the year, Melbourne, the heart of Australia’s second wave of contagion, recalled the organization of the tournament, which emerged from a long month of imprisonment.

