“With Cargills, 2020 ends with 2021 layoff plans.” This Wednesday, disgruntled deputy Adrian Quattens (LFI) came to renew his support for the struggle of elected members of the CGT with employees of the starch factory in Howport (North). Cargill, a US company, announced a year ago that it would lay off more than half of the posts on the site, which employs more than 300 people.

About thirty employees have appeared in Lille’s executive court to challenge the regional management of companies for competition and consumption of jobs and employment (directte) to verify their community plan. “For a good number of current programs, the refusal to approve the Job Security Plan (BSE) is a powerful lever to prevent these situations from occurring. However, on the ground, state representation is more in favor of the Kargil administration than the staff; volunteer speeches at the top of the state do not reflect what is happening here.” MP Confirms quateneness.

When we leave the trial today. Photo by Stephen Dabromel. Hans Lucas Release

The BSE, which initially submitted to Kargil Direct, predicts that restructuring of the site will lead to layoffs of 186 employees. Today, the management of Kargil Howport has reversed the path: 90 layoffs are now being considered, taking into account voluntary departure and re-classification procedures. Considering that the law and practice is respected and that the mechanisms provided by Kargil are sufficient to protect the health of employees and to support future layoffs for internal or external redesigns, Directe has given the green light at the community level.

“This will always be David against Goliath”

But the staff appearing in Lilly Court do not have this opinion: “They think everyone will benefit from this, but we’ll not go anywhere else, not everyone will train,” he said. American, sexist and employee at the factory since 2000. In court forecast, he is pleased to meet colleagues who have been in short-term work for several months. “We are fighting for ourselves, not to make it easier for them, Morgan laughs, already in the November 2019 picket fight. It has always been David against Goliath, but there is still a small rebellion. “ The group settles in the courtroom.

Although Kargil paid about 19 million euros to fund the collective layoffs, lawyer Pyotr Rilov insists the world leader’s annual net profit of $ 3 billion (2.6 billion euros) in court. “If Directe compares the two sums, it cannot be concluded that the guidelines laid down for the BSE are proportional to the group,” he said. CGT lawyer Kargil Howford points out.

Details in the union room. Photo by Stephen Dabromel. Hans Lucas Release

Directe not specified. Kargil’s lawyer Thomas Kapoor believes the administration has done the job in this case and that’s it “It does not have to come with a description of every control it exerts.” He said no plan with such important steps had been taken by the committee. “We tell you ‘not enough’ without telling us what to do. Whatever the company has done, we will stand before you today. We will end up before the Court of Appeal.”

The trial is adjourned. Outside, elected Sectarian Dorian Volois distributes a pamphlet: A national call for demonstrations in Paris on January 23, launched by various trade union groups fighting against social programs throughout France. “A demonstration with people refusing to accept sacrifice”, Summarizes a colleague. Through this next meeting, Cargills will learn of Lille’s executive court decision, which is expected on January 13.

View of Hobart’s site. Photo by Stephen Dabromel. Hans Lucas Release

Shirazat Sehwag-Saila Special Correspondent at Howport