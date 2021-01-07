In Australia, the fleeing crocodile was found naked in the affected area

He escaped from the trees for several days and ate the snails. The escapee was found naked by two fishermen on Sunday, January 3, in a crocodile-infested swamp in northern Australia.

Kevin Joiner and Cam Fast were fishing near Darwin, the capital of the Northern Territory. “We do not understand what he is doing there. Kevin Joiner told the TV channel Wednesday Nine messages (Article in English). We thought it was an exciting New Year for him. “

The man was dehydrated and needed help. According to Kevin Joiner, the fishermen took him with them, gave him shorts, a beer and took him to Darwin. But once in hospital, he was arrested for failing to respect his judicial assessment in an arms robbery case. The two fishermen said they were surprised when the man told them he was lost while walking in the area.. “We found this out when we went to see him at the hospital.”, Cam Fast explained.

Len Turner, a Northern Regional Police officer, confirmed to the media that the man would be prosecuted in several cases. “He has been arrested, but he is still being treated at the Royal Darwin Hospital, where he is being treated for a self-inflicted injury.” He told the newspaper ND News (Article in English).