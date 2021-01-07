Home Top News Donald Trump has vague news for his supporters

Donald Trump has vague news for his supporters

Jan 07, 2021 0 Comments
Donald Trump has vague news for his supporters

In a video message released via his Twitter account, Donald Trump called on his supporters to return to the country, while reassuring them that they understand their motives.

“Go home”. Hours after pro-Trump protesters erupted in Capitol Hill, the presidential election results led Congress to suspend the session, with the outgoing president sending a message via his Twitter account to his supporters.

“I know you are suffering, I know you are hurt, the election has been stolen from us, we have won by a big margin, everyone knows, especially our enemies. But you have to go home now, we need peace (…), we do not want anyone to get hurt. Said Donald Trump.

Earlier in the evening, President-elect Joe Biden called on his opponent to “speak on television” quietly and “put an end to the siege” while protesters occupied the Capitol.

An ambiguous message

But instead of reassuring news, Donald Trump made some vague remarks to say the least, urging protesters to return home, but retaining the election as “fraud”.

“This election is fraud. But we can not play this people’s game. We need peace. So come home. We love you, you are nobody, you saw what was going on, you saw what others were doing, I know how you feel. But go home quietly.” Go on, ”the incumbent president said until the end of his term next January 20.

READ  Sivas vs Lyon: This is the best play by Joel Campbell and Fernando Navarro to open the scoring in the first leg of the Liga MX semi-final.

You May Also Like

In Australia, the fleeing crocodile was found naked in the affected area

In Australia, the fleeing crocodile was found naked in the affected area

Franுவாois Reynard speaks of the United States as unknown before European colonization

Franுவாois Reynard speaks of the United States as unknown before European colonization

banlomag

Palmeras puts a foot in the final

Trump mise ses derniers espoirs présidentiels sur Mike Pence: "S'il se montre à la hauteur, nous gagnerons la présidence"

Trump places his last presidential hope on Mike Pence: “If he takes action, we will win the presidency”

Details of the day: Vaccine accelerates | 500 refugees evacuated | America holds its breath

Details of the day: Vaccine accelerates | 500 refugees evacuated | America holds its breath

Homepage path

In Gibraltar, Other Brexit | lepetitjournal.com

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *