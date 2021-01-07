Australian Open – Owners worried about player arrival #covid_19 #As Open #Australia #Daily #Melbourne

L ‘Open de australi Attitude. Final details are being prepared. If the protocol and the players’ plan were kept, the organizers would not expect another concern. According to the Australian media, 36 hotel apartment owners Westin Giving a legal action verdict that the presence of the players is an unacceptable risk to their health and to the community in general.

2021 Australian Open Teaser from 8 to 21 February!

The West Melbourne In Collins Street It has been designated as one of the hotels where players and their entourage stay for a mandatory 14-day isolation period from January 17 to 31. To reassure everyone, TheInterim Victorian Prime Minister, Jacintha Allen, Wanted to reassure these concerned owners. “For the West, where permanent residents live, the clearest advice would be to make arrangements so that there is no contact between existing residents and those who continue to join. At the Australian Open. There are separate entrances, there are separate bases, and each floor has floor monitors. There is a 24/7 Victoria Police Reserve with each location. We have a situation in Victoria that is valued by world standards. We work very hard to maintain this position“, He said Allen In the comments provided Western Australian. Players will undoubtedly be meticulously monitored and locals will not let an ethical error or bankruptcy slip through the Australian month.