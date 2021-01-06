NFL – Field Side Boxes for New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Super Dome

While waiting for stadiums with maximum capacity to return to normal, many sports companies continue to work on their hospitality offers.

For the next 2021-2022 season, the New Orleans Saints NFL ownership is confident and hopes to be able to deliver new boxes on the edge of the field closer to players in a peaceful health environment. An excellent service aimed at enriching the “fan experience” in the arena, which has unfortunately become rare in recent months.

“These field-level boxes take the game experience to a whole new level. Apart from being very close to the pitch, these suites are the most luxurious and comfortable places in the Superdome. ” Said Jen Martindale, vice president of Saints Brand Strategy Forbes This indicates 12 sets will be offered at the Mercedes Benz SuperDome, The stadium is set to change its name in the coming months.

These boxes, set up a few locations from the endzone, may be the scene of some humorous touchdown celebrations with VIPs.

These last years, Bringing the audience closer to the players is one of the main trends of the game experience. Many initiatives have been used, such as the Euroleek VIP Lounge or the VIP seats established since 2017 at the Australian Open’s Central Court.