Home Sports NFL – Field Side Boxes for New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Super Dome

NFL – Field Side Boxes for New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Super Dome

Jan 06, 2021 0 Comments
NFL - Field Side Boxes for New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Super Dome

The visual description is not conclusive

While waiting for stadiums with maximum capacity to return to normal, many sports companies continue to work on their hospitality offers.

For the next 2021-2022 season, the New Orleans Saints NFL ownership is confident and hopes to be able to deliver new boxes on the edge of the field closer to players in a peaceful health environment. An excellent service aimed at enriching the “fan experience” in the arena, which has unfortunately become rare in recent months.

“These field-level boxes take the game experience to a whole new level. Apart from being very close to the pitch, these suites are the most luxurious and comfortable places in the Superdome. ” Said Jen Martindale, vice president of Saints Brand Strategy Forbes This indicates 12 sets will be offered at the Mercedes Benz SuperDome, The stadium is set to change its name in the coming months.

These boxes, set up a few locations from the endzone, may be the scene of some humorous touchdown celebrations with VIPs.

These last years, Bringing the audience closer to the players is one of the main trends of the game experience. Many initiatives have been used, such as the Euroleek VIP Lounge or the VIP seats established since 2017 at the Australian Open’s Central Court.

READ  [Draft] If I were a believer: Justin Fields | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

You May Also Like

Jacob Blake s'est fait tirer dessus 7 fois par la police

LeBron reacts as the police officer wipes out Jacob Blake with bullets

How did American football come about?

How did American football come about?

Barry Bonds: The best power hitter of his generation

Barry Bonds: The best power hitter of his generation

Discounts: Ax falls in the NFL

Discounts: Ax falls in the NFL

Obesity, the other risk of American football

Obesity, the other risk of American football

Montrezl Harrell et Anthony Davis entretiennent une petite rivalité chez les Lakers

Controversy between Anthony Davis and Montreal Harrell

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *