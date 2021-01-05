Home Top News She tells him to stay in London and meet the Queen

She tells him to stay in London and meet the Queen

Jan 05, 2021 0 Comments
She tells him to stay in London and meet the Queen

Everything she wants for Christmas … Queen. Maria Carey attacks again. The holiday star arrived in London on Tuesday, December 8, with the intention of meeting Elizabeth II. Diva did not go unnoticed because she chose the city using four scooters and was adorned with her figurine.

It was on Twitter that Maria Carey announced the news to her approximately 21 million subscribers, revealing a photo of her new transportation instructions. In the title of the tweet, the American singer was clear and direct: “I begin the petition for an interview with the Queen. Meaning: You are what I want for Christmas ”. Popular hit numbereHe did not fail to identify the royal family, confirming that the latter had taken his request into account. Unfortunately for Maria Carey, the Queen and Prince Philip left London several months ago to control themselves at their Windsor castle …

Can you buy everything?

Twenty-six years after the release of his world hit All I want for Christmas is you, Mariah Carey still rules Christmas music. Although she could not get her date with the Queen this year, she still gave up the luxury of appearing in first and second place. «Voltwild iTunes Song Chart Thank you for not being immortal All I want for Christmas is you And his new single Oh Santa, Along with Haryana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

READ  C-span political editor Steve Scully has admitted to lying that his Twitter feed has been hacked.

You May Also Like

Open d

Australian Open – Owners worried about players’ arrival #AusOpen # Covid_19 #Australia #Tiley #Melbourne

Australia changes its national anthem to recognize indigenous peoples

Australia changes its national anthem to recognize indigenous peoples

The militants are polishing their weapons against the United States

The militants are polishing their weapons against the United States

"I haven't worn pants since I came to Australia" / My career as a pro player / Episode 6 / SOFOOT.com

“I haven’t worn pants since I came to Australia” / My career as a pro player / Episode 6 / SOFOOT.com

Homepage path

The choice to place London in Tier 2 raises questions

Iran still shines in retaliation against the United States

Iran still shines in retaliation against the United States

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *