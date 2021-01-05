Discounts: Ax falls in the NFL

Called Black Monday, the NFL increased its numbers in 2020, the first day after the regular season ended.

The previous day, Jacksonville had fired Jaguars head coach Doug Marron. The Florida team finished their campaign last in the overall stages of the Goodell circuit.

The Bronx native was with the Jaguars for his fourth full season. Marron led his club only once in the playoffs (2017) and maintained a poor record of 23-42.

“I am determined to deliver a successful team to the city of Jacksonville,” owner Shot Con said in a statement. Realizing that this goal needed a fresh start in our football field, I thanked Duck Marron for his hard work over the last four seasons as head coach. ”

“The search for a general manager continues, and the search for a new head coach begins.”

Whoever has the chance to replace Marron in Jacksonville will start his tenure with the first overall pick at the next NFL auction.

Lynn too

The Los Angeles Chargers said goodbye to Anthony Lynn for their part.

The head coach has led the team for the past four years. He retained the overall record of 33-31, ending the California Club 2020 season with a 7-9 record.

“I do not know if there is a more respectable man in the NFL than Anthony. Says Spanos.

What’s more, ESPN reports that Miami Dolphins attack coordinator San Gayle has also lost his job. This is his first season in this second phase of the same activities with the club.

Note that the New York Jets did not wait until Black Monday to fire head coach Adam Case. He was fired on Sunday, just hours after the last game of his training session. In office since January 2019, the 42-year-old Big Apple has maintained a poor record of 9-23 at the helm of the team. In 2020, the Jets finished their regular season with a 2-14 record, giving them their second worst performance in the NFL.

Restoration in Denver

According to Denver Francois, John Elway announced his resignation as general manager on Monday, but remains head of the team’s football operations.

Both the new GM and head coach Vic Fangio will report to Elway on this new structure.

Denver has only a weak record of 5-11 this season and ended the campaign disappointed with a three-game defeat. The Broncos have not played in any NFL playoff games since winning the Super Bowl L in 2015.

“John Elway Francois is the most important and influential person in history,” said Joe Ellis, the organization’s chairman. With all his experience and competitiveness, I know John Broncos will be very helpful in this role. ”