Home Top News Australia changes its national anthem to recognize indigenous peoples

Australia changes its national anthem to recognize indigenous peoples

Jan 05, 2021 0 Comments
Australia changes its national anthem to recognize indigenous peoples

Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared the second line of the Advance Australia Red Anthem, “We are young and free” instead of “we are free together”.

A change “Do not carry anything“, But who”Really addsAccording to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the subject of the speech. The Australian government has changed One word The National Anthem, Thursday, December 31, to better recognize the role, culture and history of the tribal people in the country. The second sentence of the Advance Australia Exhibition (“Fair and Fair Australia”), “We are young and independent“Thus changing”We are free to be together“.

Australia, as a modern nation, is relatively young, but our country’s history is as ancient as the stories of the first country, and we recognize and respect its spirit.“, He wrote in The Age newspaper on New Year’s Day.

The Conservative leader did not announce it until Thursday evening, a few hours before the New Year. According to official statistics, Australia’s colonial past, with its large inequalities, is still on the brink of a country where tribal children are more than twice as likely to die before the age of five.

READ  Corona virus Australia live news: Queensland expands list of places visited by positive events urges Victorians to avoid being a 'hole'

You May Also Like

The militants are polishing their weapons against the United States

The militants are polishing their weapons against the United States

"I haven't worn pants since I came to Australia" / My career as a pro player / Episode 6 / SOFOOT.com

“I haven’t worn pants since I came to Australia” / My career as a pro player / Episode 6 / SOFOOT.com

Homepage path

The choice to place London in Tier 2 raises questions

Iran still shines in retaliation against the United States

Iran still shines in retaliation against the United States

Un enregistrement embarrassant pour Donald Trump: il presse la Géorgie de lui trouver 11.780 votes

An embarrassing record for Donald Trump: Georgia asks itself to find 11,780 votes

Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, la mère d&apos;Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, décédée d&apos;une crise d&apos;asthme en 2013, le 30 novembre 2020 à Londres (AFP/Archives - Hollie Adams)

Air pollution test in London: Results Wednesday

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *