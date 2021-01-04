Home Science The impact caused a crack in the space station …

Jan 04, 2021 0 Comments
Russian space agency discovered a crack in the International Space Station (ISS) last October This may have been caused by the impact of a micrometer. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos Agency, confirmed this, but did not rule out the possibility that it could be a chapter of “technical nature” in press reports.

As clarified from the company, The space crew has already found and fixed the crack Made on the roof of the Russian section of the space station. A special team is expected to arrive in orbit in February to expand the works and make permanent repairs.

According to Rokos, the story of the split was exaggerated. In this sense, he explained it The Russian division of the ISS, the Svesta block, has been leaking air since September Of 2019. The difference is that in October, a crack was found in the intermediate chamber of the block, so it had to be repaired by space station members.

According to information quoted by Spatniknews, it is expected Special repair team in February to repair the damage permanently.

Finally, Sergei Krigalev, managing director of unmanned projects at Roscosmos, said the team was looking for another possible air leak.

