The choice to place London in Tier 2 raises questions

The second lock-in, which ends next week, does not really seem to have the expected effect. From politicians to managers of London pubs, misunderstandings and even anger are heard.

According to the press, the elected 70 Conservatives are threatening not to vote for the restructuring plan proposed by Boris Johnson. They are judging him. ” Dictatorial “For a section of the public, the new measures raise questions about the effectiveness and effectiveness of control.

All shops closed during this period can reopen their doors and resume welcoming the public, with the exception of bars and pubs that do not serve food. However, these companies were accredited to welcome their clients before imprisonment. What confuses traders is that they are then promised strict restrictions for a few weeks to find the most normal operation.

In addition, some parts of the country, have been placed Layer 3, Has lower pollution figures than London. The crisis between the UK’s political representatives in the north and London – based officials, despite being mayor of Greater Manchester and criticizing the government’s decisions so far, will experience a new chapter in the days to come. He said he agreed with the decision to put his city under the highest control.

