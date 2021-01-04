“I don’t want to”: The story of Trump’s election Canada tweet

(Ottawa) Elections saw posts on social media from Canadians on whether the last federal election was rigged with questionable electoral technology.

Jordan Press

The Canadian Press

These posts were linked to the US presidential election and the unverified claims of Donald Trump and his allies that automatic voting tables were the reason for his loss to Joe Biden.

In an effort to educate Canadian voters, on November 16, the federal organization was apt to clarify on Twitter that it uses only manually counted paper votes.

The next day, Donald Trump resumed the tweet, pointing to evidence of a conspiracy against him.

“It’s unfortunate, it’s not intentional,” Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer Stephen Perrall wrote in response to an email with a link to this publication.

This email is one of nearly 40 pages of documents received by a Canadian newspaper under the Access to Information Act. Edited several paragraphs, identified as important advice for senior officials, and names have been audited for confidential reasons.

The origins of the tweet begin on November 9, with discussions about how to deal with the concerns surrounding the machines used in the U.S. election.

Elections Canadian officials said many Canadians were claiming on social media that machines designed by Dominion were also being used here. Some believe that “the results of the last election were illegal,” as we read in an internal document.

“Users participating in these discussions point out that machines may or may not have been used to count votes, adding to the already corrupt system and leading to poor results,” it said.

“Most users seem to like the fact that Election Canada provides factual information and uses information to respond to false news.”

The independent organization relied on this to explain the Canadian electoral system, especially the use of the postal ballot, which is widespread south of the border due to the epidemic.

Automated tables were not used in federal elections, but Dominions were used in the party leadership contest of Justin Trudeau, the Liberal leader.

The first tweet of voting or ballot compilation devices was released on November 12th.

Four days later, the company retweeted, “Elections do not use Canadian Dominion voting systems, but paper ballots, which are counted by hand in front of candidate representatives. In 100 years, the system has never used a voting machine or a counting machine. ”

The next day at 4:10 pm, an internal email noted that this post had generated “very positive contacts” and “a lot of new subscribers”.

Within half an hour, the US president released the statement. “It says it all! He shared this post with his 88.5 million subscribers.

Reactions on social media and emails Mr. The election received six media requests within 45 minutes as it began pouring into Peralt’s inbox.

A member of the Liberal Party – whose name has been modified, but not a “ாரா liberal.ka” domain – specifically pointed to Donald Trump’s retweet.

“Yes, this is very unfortunate and not expected: our social media team was simply responding to protracted questions and misinformation about the use of Dominion,” Mr Perrault responded to a similar email in a copy in British Columbia.

“We have nothing against Dominion (or the table when its use is justified). Dominion and EMPs (election management organizations) that rely on these systems are ineligible for this.”

When the organization dealt with the setback caused by this re-tweet, a draft response was prepared to indicate to the people who “mistakenly believed” that voting machines were being used in the elections to “report this information”. Federal “and should not be interpreted differently”.