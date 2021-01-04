An embarrassing record for Donald Trump: Georgia asks itself to find 11,780 votes

The US president, who refuses to concede defeat in the November 3 presidential election, has at one point tried Long phone conversation, To mobilize the elected Republican Brad Raffensberger, who is in charge of the elections in this state, for his cause, through alternative pressure and coaxing.

“There is no harm in saying that you recalculated,” she told him in particular, according to the Washington Post, and later other media outlets, according to a recording of the discussion that took place without her knowledge.

“I want to find 11,780 ballots (…) because we have won this state,” he said, while the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in Georgia was confirmed by a review and censorship of about 12,000 votes.

Citing “rumors” of fraud, Donald Trump ruled in an emotional voice that “the election (he) was unfair”.

“You know what they did, you don’t talk about it: it’s a crime, you can’t let it happen, it’s a big risk to you,” he added.

Brad Raffensberger, who came with a state attorney, did not go inside. “We think our numbers are good,” he replied casually.

The White House declined to comment, and the broadcast immediately sent shockwaves through Washington.

“Trump’s contempt for democracy has been exposed,” said Democrat leader Adam Schiff, who called his pressure “reprehensible.” His colleague Debbie Wassmann Schultz condemned the act of a “distrustful and corrupt president.”

Republican elected official Adam Kinsinger tweeted, calling on his party members to “make it bigger.” “You can’t do this with a clear conscience,” he told them.

Donald Trump embarked on a crusade in November to deny Joe Biden’s victory, but suffered formal defeats before the courts and local elected officials, including Republicans.

The Electoral College declared victory for the incumbent president on December 14 against the Democrats by 306 votes to 232, which is due to be certified in Congress on Wednesday for taking office as the 46th president of the United States on January 20.