Quaternary meteor showers peak this weekend and other celestial events in 2021

Severe weather and short rush in January – about six hours observed and disgraceful. It is best seen in the Northern Hemisphere until 2 a.m., local time and dawn.
50 to 100 meteors per hour are generally visible, especially in rural areas. While the bright moon will reduce this number, you may see more meteors if the sky is clear in your area.
If the name meteor shower sounds different, it may be because it does not seem to be associated with a galaxy like other meteor showers. This is because quadrantids do not have a coherent galaxy – at least, not a recognized galaxy.
The first observed and observed Quadrans Muralis galaxy between Boots and Drago in 1795 was not included in the International Astronomical Union’s list of modern galaxies because it is obsolete.
Meteor shower spreads between Karul Murray and Boots.
Only a small flow of particles of the narrow tip of the rain interacts with our atmosphere, and the flow takes place at an angle perpendicular to it. Every year, the earth travels the path of this debris for a short period of time.
If you live in an urban area, you may want to go somewhere where there are no city lights that can interfere with your vision. If you can see an area that is not affected by light pollution, the meteor is visible every two minutes until the afternoon.
Find the open area with a wide view of the sky and don’t forget to pack. Make sure you have a chair or blanket so you can look straight up. Without looking at the phone – let your eyes for 20-30 minutes to adjust the darkness – thus making the meteor easier to see.
Eyes in the sky in 2021
Normally for a normal year, 2021 would be 12 full months. (There were 13 full months, including two in October last year).
- January 28 – Wolf Moon
- February 27 – Snow moon
- March 28 – Worm moon
- April 26 – Pink Moon
- May 26 – Moon with flowers
- June 24 – Strawberry Moon
- 23 Julie – Buck Moon
- August 22 – Sturgeon Month
- September 20 – Harvest month
- October 20 – Hunters Moon
- November 19 – Beaver Moon
- December 18 – Cold moon
A total lunar eclipse will occur on May 26, with people in western North America and Hawaii from 4:46 a.m. to 9:51 p.m.
An annual solar eclipse occurs on June 10, which is visible in northern and northeastern North America between 4:12 and 9:11 ET. The sun is not completely blocked by the moon, so don’t forget to wear eclipse glasses to see this event safely.
A partial lunar eclipse will take place on November 19, and visitors to the North American and Hawaiian skies will see it between 01:00 ET and 07:06 AM ET.
The year ends on December 4 with a total solar eclipse. It is not found in North America, but can be found in the Falkland Islands, the southern tip of Africa, Antarctica and southeastern Australia.