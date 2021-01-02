Mike Pence has called for legal action to dismiss the election

Final approval of Congressman Joe Biden’s victory is pending, and Vice President Mike Pence asked a federal judge on December 31 to dismiss the case against him. Presidential election, according to USA Today. According to him, the complainant chose the “wrong prime minister”.

A panel led by President Louis Comet recently took legal action against Benz, arguing that the vice president, who is also the president of the U.S. Senate, has constitutional authority to determine the votes of the big boys. Voters are overturning the results of the November 3 election. Responding to the legal action, the Vice President pointed out that he should not be prosecuted, but against Congress.

“The plaintiffs’ legal action is not an appropriate way to resolve these issues because the plaintiffs sued the wrong defendant,” the document explains.

“The only vice president accused in this case, who seeks to promote their power, is paradoxical,” he said.

Plaintiff said his lawyers had contacted the vice president to try to reach an agreement on revising the election results during the upcoming congressional session, in a resolution to expedite the questionable proceedings. Justice should help, but “these debates have not succeeded”, communicates daily.

US elections

According to official figures, Joe Biden won the US presidential election on November 3, receiving 306 votes from 232 against Donald Trump. Prior to Biden’s inauguration, scheduled for Jan. 20, Congress had not confirmed its victory on Jan. 6. The session will be chaired by Vice President Mike Pence as Speaker of the Senate. However, it will be a symbolic practice, as large voters have already chosen Joe Biden as the future head of state.

Outgoing President Donald Trump has not yet conceded defeat, and he continues to challenge Biden’s victory.